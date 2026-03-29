Deloitte's Drive: Upskilling in the AI Era
Deloitte South Asia's COO, Nitin Kini, addresses AI job displacement concerns, emphasizing upskilling. Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 professionals in India, focusing on solving advanced business issues. A new Quantum Centre of Excellence is set to launch amidst calls for India to be an AI innovator and protector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to counter fears of job losses due to AI, Deloitte South Asia's COO Nitin Kini emphasized the firm's commitment to upskilling employees to address advanced business challenges.
With plans to hire 50,000 professionals in India, Deloitte is investing in training to leverage AI while dismissing it as a workforce threat.
The firm is launching a Quantum Centre of Excellence and encouraging India to balance AI development with cybersecurity measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Deloitte
- AI
- upskilling
- Quantum Centre
- job displacement
- India
- expansion
- investment
- PSUs
- data security
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