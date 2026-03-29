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Massive Housing Distribution: Andhra Pradesh's Initiative to Provide Homes for All

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute 2.5 lakh houses under the state's housing programme in Tirupati. This marks the second phase, with a total of 5.5 lakh homes given within 21 months. The initiative emphasizes the government's commitment to 'housing for all.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:52 IST
Massive Housing Distribution: Andhra Pradesh's Initiative to Provide Homes for All
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In a significant step towards addressing housing needs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to distribute 2.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries on Monday in Sullurupeta, Tirupati district. This initiative represents the second phase of the state's ambitious housing distribution programme.

The recent effort follows last year's allocation of three lakh houses in Rayachoti, highlighting progress made under the NDA coalition government's tenure. As part of the second phase, one lakh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses and an additional 1.5 lakh houses will be allocated across the state.

The government has successfully handed over a total of 5.5 lakh houses to the underprivileged within 21 months, underlining its commitment to 'housing for all.' Following the ceremonial events, Chief Minister Naidu will engage with beneficiaries and attend a public meeting in Sullurupeta, as well as the anniversary of the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) initiative aimed at poverty eradication in Tirupati.

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