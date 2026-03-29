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Indian Boxers Set Their Sights on Asian Championships Glory

Indian boxers, both men and women, aim high at the Asian Championships starting Monday. With direct qualifications for upcoming major games at stake, the event is a critical milestone. Key boxers including Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen lead the charge as India targets medals in a competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:36 IST
Indian Boxers Set Their Sights on Asian Championships Glory
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Indian boxers are gearing up for a high-stakes performance at the Asian Championships, set to commence on Monday. This event becomes a crucial milestone in a season packed with opportunities to secure direct berths for significant multi-sport events later this year.

The stakes are high as the championships provide a direct qualification to finalists for upcoming major competitions, such as the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. India's female boxers, led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, and reigning world champions Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria, are expected to showcase a strong performance.

Meanwhile, the men's team aims to recover from a lacklustre World Championship performance last year. As the event features eminent international boxers, the Indian contingent relies on veteran and rising stars alike, striving to clinch multiple medals in this fiercely competitive arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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