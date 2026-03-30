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NGT Slaps Fine on Delhi's DUSIB for Non-Compliance with Sewage Discharge Order

The National Green Tribunal has fined the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for not providing sewage discharge details from certain clusters. The board's non-compliance has delayed stormwater drain desilting plans. The tribunal also criticized unsecured desilting slits, instructing the MCD commissioner to ensure safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:41 IST
NGT Slaps Fine on Delhi's DUSIB for Non-Compliance with Sewage Discharge Order
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for failing to comply with an order related to sewage discharge details from JJ clusters.

The green body is currently addressing the desilting of stormwater drains to avert monsoon flooding in the metropolis. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, criticized DUSIB for the lack of essential sewage discharge data, causing procedural delays.

Furthermore, the tribunal expressed concern over unsecured slits for desilting in Defence Colony, instructing the MCD commissioner to ensure the installation of adequate protective measures to avert potential accidents or incidents.

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