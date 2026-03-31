Mystery of the Fallen Giant: Elephant Dies Naturally in Katarniaghat Sanctuary

The Forest Department personnel made a significant discovery Tuesday morning, finding the carcass of a female elephant at the Bichhiya area of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials emphasized the lack of human interference, suggesting the elephant, estimated to be 20-25 years old, died under natural circumstances.

Divisional Forest Officer Apoorva Dixit reported that a patrol inside the dense forest led to the discovery. Immediately, senior officials, a veterinary team, and forest personnel arrived, conducting an on-site post-mortem. Viscera samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for further analysis.

Preliminary results indicate the elephant died roughly 8-10 days prior. While illness or injuries from a fight are considered possibilities, the exact cause will be further elucidated by the forthcoming pathological report. Patrols have been intensified to ensure wildlife safety in the 400-square kilometer sanctuary, home to majestic creatures like Bengal tigers and Indian elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)