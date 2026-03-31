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Mystery of the Fallen Giant: Elephant Dies Naturally in Katarniaghat Sanctuary

The carcass of a female elephant was found in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, reportedly dead due to natural causes. A post-mortem was conducted, with samples sent for lab analysis. Although initial observations suggest natural death, the final cause will be confirmed post pathological reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:23 IST
Mystery of the Fallen Giant: Elephant Dies Naturally in Katarniaghat Sanctuary
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The Forest Department personnel made a significant discovery Tuesday morning, finding the carcass of a female elephant at the Bichhiya area of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials emphasized the lack of human interference, suggesting the elephant, estimated to be 20-25 years old, died under natural circumstances.

Divisional Forest Officer Apoorva Dixit reported that a patrol inside the dense forest led to the discovery. Immediately, senior officials, a veterinary team, and forest personnel arrived, conducting an on-site post-mortem. Viscera samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for further analysis.

Preliminary results indicate the elephant died roughly 8-10 days prior. While illness or injuries from a fight are considered possibilities, the exact cause will be further elucidated by the forthcoming pathological report. Patrols have been intensified to ensure wildlife safety in the 400-square kilometer sanctuary, home to majestic creatures like Bengal tigers and Indian elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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