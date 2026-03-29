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Tensions Rise as China Performs Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal

China carried out naval, air, and coast guard patrols around Scarborough Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but is also claimed by China. This follows renewed talks between Beijing and Manila about the disputed waters and potential oil and gas cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:39 IST
Tensions Rise as China Performs Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal
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China's military and Coast Guard conducted a series of naval, air, and coast guard patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, despite the shoal being located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The renewed patrols follow recent high-level talks between Beijing and Manila over the contested area, focusing on oil and gas cooperation and broader bilateral relations, marking the first discussions since March 2023.

The actions come amidst escalating maritime tensions, with the Philippine government accusing China of dangerous maneuvers and hindering its resupply missions, while China's Southern Theater Command justified the patrols as necessary countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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