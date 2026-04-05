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Mission 32%: Himachal Pradesh's Bold Green Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government aims to increase forest cover from 29.50% to 32% by 2030 with the 'Mission 32 Per cent' initiative. The plan integrates conservation, community participation, and innovative programs like Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar Yojana. These actions target ecological balance and community livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:38 IST
Mission 32%: Himachal Pradesh's Bold Green Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is forging a path towards environmental sustainability with its 'Mission 32 Per cent' strategy, aiming to boost forest cover from 29.50% to 32% by 2030. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed this move as pivotal for transforming the state into a green Himalayan region.

The initiative encompasses conservation, community engagement, and innovative schemes like the Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar Yojana, which revitalizes barren hills. Efforts in the first year included planting on 600 hectares with 60% saplings dedicated to fruit-bearing varieties, enhancing biodiversity and offering new livelihood opportunities.

Similarly, the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana implements large-scale reforestation, backed by financial provisions, detailed with Rs 1.20 lakh per hectare. This initiative, managed by local self-help and youth groups, not only supports ecological goals but also stimulates rural economy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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