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Borouge Plc Navigates Industrial Incident with Swift Response

Borouge Plc confirmed an incident at its Ruwais production facilities on April 5. Air defence interventions led to debris causing asset damage but no injuries occurred. Fires were quickly managed, though production was suspended in affected areas. Damage assessments and repairs are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:02 IST
Borouge Plc Navigates Industrial Incident with Swift Response

Borouge Plc has reported an incident at its production facilities located in the Ruwais Industrial Area on April 5, which was effectively managed with no injuries reported.

After the air defence successfully intercepted a threat, falling debris resulted in damage to Borouge's assets, although fires sparked by the debris were swiftly brought under control.

Production activities in the affected areas have been suspended, and the company has initiated damage assessments and repair work. Despite the disruption, Borouge maintained a significant output in March through alternative routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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