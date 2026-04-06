Borouge Plc Navigates Industrial Incident with Swift Response

Borouge Plc has reported an incident at its production facilities located in the Ruwais Industrial Area on April 5, which was effectively managed with no injuries reported.

After the air defence successfully intercepted a threat, falling debris resulted in damage to Borouge's assets, although fires sparked by the debris were swiftly brought under control.

Production activities in the affected areas have been suspended, and the company has initiated damage assessments and repair work. Despite the disruption, Borouge maintained a significant output in March through alternative routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)