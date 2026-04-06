BJP-led NDA first choice for farmers, alliance has ensured direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts: Modi in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led NDA first choice for farmers, alliance has ensured direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts: Modi in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- NDA
- Modi
- Assam
- farmers
- Benefit Transfer
- agriculture
- finance
- trust
- support
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