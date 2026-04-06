Udhayanidhi Stalin Stands Firm Against Three-Language Policy

In a defiant stance against the Union Education Ministry, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the language policy controversy. Udhayanidhi asserted that Tamil Nadu would adhere to its dual-language policy of Tamil and English, rejecting the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy, which he argues imposes Hindi on the state.

While campaigning for DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in Thiruvaiyaru, Udhayanidhi assured party members and the public of Chandrasekaran's elevation to state minister if he wins the upcoming election by a substantial margin. He further committed to monthly visits to Thanjavur should the DMK win all assembly seats in the district.

Udhayanidhi also took a jab at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, dismissing accusations of inexperience and criticizing Palaniswami's political tactics to maintain his position. He emphasized the need for DMK's complete victory in Thanjavur, stressing his personal ties to the delta region.