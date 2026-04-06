Committed to ensuring voice of people of Puducherry runs this beautiful state: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Committed to ensuring voice of people of Puducherry runs this beautiful state: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating BJP's 47-Year Journey from Roots to Leadership
Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership
Sports Shakeup: Injuries, Triumphs, and Leadership Changes
Riyan Parag's Bold Leadership Shines in Thrilling Win for Rajasthan Royals
RCB's Vice-Captain Jitesh Sharma Talks Leadership, Strategy, and IPL Success