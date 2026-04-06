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Crocodile Rescue: A Daring 15-Hour Operation in Murbad

A six-foot-long crocodile was rescued from a dry pit in a village near Murbad after a 15-hour operation by the Forest Department. The reptile's presence had caused panic among residents. A collaborative effort ensured its safe capture and relocation to prevent human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:57 IST
Crocodile Rescue: A Daring 15-Hour Operation in Murbad
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  • India

A dramatic rescue mission unfolded in a village near Murbad, Thane, as a six-foot-long crocodile was saved from a dry pit after a painstaking 15-hour operation conducted by the Forest Department and local volunteers.

The reptile, frequently seen around the ancient Masle Talao lake, had caused distress among tribal residents unfamiliar with such wildlife. The declining water levels prompted the crocodile to explore beyond its usual habitat, significantly increasing the risk of human-wildlife encounters.

To address the issue, authorities drained water from the pit and successfully captured the crocodile using a net and cage. The crocodile is set to undergo veterinary examination in Mumbai before its planned relocation to an appropriate natural environment, ensuring safety for both residents and the animal.

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