Thunderstorm Alert: Weather Shakes Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Summer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Andhra Pradesh, warning of upcoming thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in select regions, including Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The alert comes as the region braces for climatic changes ahead of summer.

An upper air cyclonic circulation currently presides over the west-central Bay of Bengal, influencing weather conditions across south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This has caused gusty winds reaching speeds of up to fifty kilometers per hour in some areas, according to the IMD. Additionally, a second cyclonic circulation is affecting Rayalaseema, having extended its reach to Telangana.

A trough runs from Telangana through the Gulf of Mannar, impacting weather patterns in Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the days ahead, urging caution and advising against seeking shelter under trees during storms.