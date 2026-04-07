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Historic Lunar Journey: Artemis II Reaches New Frontiers

NASA's Artemis II mission has set a new record for the farthest distance from Earth achieved by humans. The mission involves a crewed flyby over the moon's far side. The astronauts aboard the Orion capsule received a commemorative message from the late astronaut Jim Lovell during their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 02:30 IST
Historic Lunar Journey: Artemis II Reaches New Frontiers

NASA's Artemis II mission has made history by setting a new record for human travel in space, reaching the farthest distance from Earth ever recorded. The mission, which included a crewed flyby over the moon's ever-shadowed far side, marks a significant milestone in space exploration.

Riding aboard the Orion capsule, the four astronauts of Artemis II commenced their sixth day of the journey. The team launched from Florida and has since been navigating the gravitational pull of the lunar body, a path that promises to redefine human space travel.

On this monumental occasion, the crew was greeted with a recorded message from the late NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, a veteran of the Apollo 8 and 13 moon missions, underscoring the continuity of human exploration beyond Earth's skies.

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