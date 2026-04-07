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Amazon and USPS Seal Landmark Delivery Deal

Amazon.com announced a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service to retain 80% of its package deliveries, averting a larger cut. The deal is crucial for the USPS, which faces financial challenges, as Amazon continues expanding its delivery operations but not enough to replace USPS's extensive network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 02:30 IST
Amazon and USPS Seal Landmark Delivery Deal
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In a significant move, Amazon.com has announced a new agreement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) that will maintain 80% of its existing package deliveries through USPS. This comes as a relief to the cash-strapped postal system, which risked losing one of its largest revenue sources.

The agreement, first reported by Reuters, ensures USPS will continue handling a substantial portion of Amazon's deliveries, vital for the agency that faces ongoing financial struggles. With an annual budget of roughly $80 billion, USPS relied on $6 billion from Amazon in annual revenue, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Amazon had previously voiced concerns over USPS's intentions to auction its last-mile delivery network. The tech giant plans to spend over $4 billion to expand its U.S. rural delivery network by 2026 but will not rival USPS's extensive reach. Amid rising transportation and fuel costs, USPS is seeking an 8% price hike for package deliveries, and a potential increase of first-class stamp prices to mitigate losses.

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