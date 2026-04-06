Bengaluru's Battle Against Abandoned Vehicles and Potholes

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, has initiated a drive to remove abandoned vehicles from city streets, set to begin on April 7. This operation aims to clear roads and improve urban mobility, especially on major thoroughfares where these vehicles cause significant obstruction.

Rao has instructed city corporations to procure pothole-filling machines, ensuring swift repair of road potholes. The GBA is also focusing on repairing roads that have been damaged by ongoing infrastructure projects, mandating regular use of the 'MARCS' software system to grant permissions and hasten interventions.

In anticipation of the monsoon, desilting of stormwater and shoulder drains will be fast-tracked to mitigate flooding risks. Concurrently, departments involved with infrastructure projects at Hebbal Junction have been ordered to collaboratively strategize their completion, ensuring minimal disruption to the city's transport network.