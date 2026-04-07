CIDCO's Vision: Transforming Navi Mumbai into a Global Economic Powerhouse

CIDCO has revealed an ambitious budget of Rs 16,250 crore for 2026-27, signaling a push towards infrastructure enhancement and regional integration in Navi Mumbai.

The plan prioritizes critical transport projects, including several metro lines, to improve connectivity and integrate the burgeoning urban landscape.

With the strategic development of districts like Aerocity and EduCity, and partnerships with global institutions, Navi Mumbai is set to emerge as a prominent economic center guided by CIDCO's forward-thinking vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)