Transforming Mumbai: New Metro Lines Enhance Connectivity

The bustling city of Mumbai is set to unveil two new metro lines, aimed at transforming the public transportation infrastructure for millions of its residents. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has inaugurated the first phases of Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon and Line 2B from Mandale to Chembur.

Both lines are expected to revolutionize commute times, with services starting on Wednesday. The additions push Mumbai into second place nationally, just behind Delhi, in terms of the size of its metro network, now boasting over 100 kilometers of operational metro track.

Incorporating eco-friendly technologies such as rainwater harvesting and regenerative braking, the expansion underscores a commitment to sustainable urban development, while providing seamless access across key areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)