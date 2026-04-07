Fiscal Fallout: Unspent Crores in Haryana's Budgetary Maze
Sampat Singh, former Haryana finance minister, criticized the BJP government for financial mismanagement. Alleging unutilized funds across various sectors, Singh highlighted discrepancies between allocated budgets and actual expenditures in agriculture, education, health, urban, rural development, and welfare schemes, pointing to a breach of public trust.
- Country:
- India
Sampat Singh, a former finance minister of Haryana and current patron of the Indian National Lok Dal, criticized the BJP government on Tuesday, accusing it of substantial fiscal mismanagement. He claimed that the Haryana budget figures reveal a stark contrast between allocated and actual expenditures.
Singh presented numbers showing a significant discrepancy in fund utilization across multiple sectors, including agriculture, education, health, and rural development. According to Singh, the unspent funds represent a betrayal of public trust and emphasize the government's failure in delivering on its promises.
He specifically pointed out unutilized allocations, such as Rs 248 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 1,129 crore for micro-irrigation. Singh called upon the government to address what he describes as serious lapses in fiscal management, urging for transparency and accountability in budgetary operations.
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