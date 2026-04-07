India Commits to Freezing HFC Production by 2028

The Environment Ministry has mandated that state and central bodies must cease approving new or additional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) production projects post-December 31, 2027. This directive aligns with India's commitment to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which requires freezing baseline HFC consumption by January 1, 2028.

A baseline for HFCs will be calculated from the average of production and consumption values for 2024, 2025, and 2026, in addition to 65% of HCFC-22 production and consumption averages between 2009 and 2010. The Ministry's order, issued on April 1, stresses the necessity of halting additional HFC production beyond 2027 to meet international obligations.

Environmental Clearance (EC) for any new HFC project must include an undertaking ensuring all installations and production commence before 2028. While the Kigali Amendment's obligations target controlled applications, feedstock uses remain exempt under the Montreal Protocol. India's HFC reduction targets span from 2023, aiming for substantial decreases by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)