Uniting to Counteract Extreme Heat: Launch of the South Asia GHHIN Hub
The Council on Energy, Environment and Water will host the South Asia Hub of the Global Heat Health Information Network in New Delhi. This initiative aims to tackle the increasing threat of extreme heat in South Asia by fostering collaboration among governments, researchers, and practitioners for coordinated heat action to protect public health.
- Country:
- India
The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), together with a consortium of partners, has announced the launch of the Global Heat Health Information Network's South Asia Hub in New Delhi.
This move is aimed at addressing the rising challenge of extreme heat waves across the region through an emphatic collaborative effort.
The Hub seeks to bridge the gap between heat science and health action by uniting governments, researchers, and practitioners. This collaborative platform will play a critical role in developing Heat Action Plans, providing early warnings, and connecting local actors to inform policy and implement practical interventions aimed at reducing heat risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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