Karnataka's Groundwater Triumph: Conservation Efforts Pay Off

Karnataka has achieved a notable decrease in groundwater usage while enhancing its recharge capacity, demonstrating the impact of dedicated water conservation efforts and positive rainfall trends, according to Minister N S Boseraju.

In the 2025 Groundwater Assessment Report presented at Vikas Soudha, Minister Boseraju credited the improvements to effective policy measures and comprehensive water conservation initiatives led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the past two years.

The report reveals groundwater extraction reduced from 68.44% in 2024 to 66.49% in 2025. Concurrently, the state's recharge capacity increased from 18.74 billion cubic metres (BCM) to 19.28 BCM. These achievements underscore Karnataka's long-term commitment to sustainable water management.