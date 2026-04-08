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Mission Operations: Key to India's Expanding Space Ambitions

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized mission operations' importance at the SMOPS-2026 conference. He highlighted the role of teamwork, technology, and the success of Chandrayaan-3. He underscored emerging technologies and the critical nature of enduring operations. Preparations for India's Gaganyaan programme and advancements in human spaceflight were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST
Mission Operations: Key to India's Expanding Space Ambitions
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the critical role of mission operations in ensuring the success of India's burgeoning space program during his address at the SMOPS-2026 conference. Narayanan highlighted that mission operations, especially for long-duration missions, are paramount for managing sophisticated space objectives efficiently.

Welcoming global experts and representatives from international space agencies like Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CNES, Narayanan underscored this meeting as a milestone for sharing global expertise. He cited the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success as a testament to ISRO's skill and precision in mission management.

Narayanan discussed advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and emphasized the continuing development of the Gaganyaan programme. He explained the phased approach towards human spaceflight, involving multiple uncrewed missions before attempting crewed missions, advancing India's goals in space exploration.

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