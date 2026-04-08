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Rakshak Charger: A Revolutionary Dual-Purpose Device for Cleaner Living

Ghadi Detergent, collaborating with Inventech – Laqshya Media Group, introduced the 'Rakshak Charger' at Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat. This dual-purpose mobile device charges phones and repels mosquitoes, addressing mosquito-borne diseases. Serving as a practical, silent protector, it symbolizes Ghadi's cleanliness philosophy extends beyond garments to the living environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:54 IST
Rakshak Charger: A Revolutionary Dual-Purpose Device for Cleaner Living
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward merging cleanliness with public health, Ghadi Detergent has launched an innovative solution called the 'Rakshak Charger' at Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat. This area, a hub for over 7,000 laundry workers, is often besieged by mosquito-borne diseases due to water stagnation.

The Rakshak Charger, developed in collaboration with Inventech – Laqshya Media Group, is a dual-purpose device designed to charge phones while repelling mosquitoes. This simple yet impactful innovation seamlessly integrates into daily life, providing continuous protection without altering daily habits.

By introducing this device, Ghadi Detergent tackles a significant health concern, demonstrating how brands can drive community-centric impacts. The initiative reflects Ghadi's broader commitment to extending their philosophy of cleanliness from garments to the environments people inhabit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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