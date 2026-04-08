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Unfriending Mosquitoes: A Cultural Shift in Public Health

GCPL introduces 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi', a film urging Indian households to view mosquitoes not as harmless visitors but as health threats. The campaign highlights how neglected habits contribute to mosquito breeding, urging preventive measures and cultural change to combat diseases like Dengue and Malaria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:04 IST
Unfriending Mosquitoes: A Cultural Shift in Public Health
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Mosquito-borne diseases continue to be a significant public health challenge in India. Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has undertaken a unique initiative titled 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' as part of their CSR efforts to raise awareness and urge households to treat mosquitoes as intruders rather than uninvited guests.

The advocacy campaign is inspired by India's hospitality culture but urges residents to rethink their openness to diseases by allowing stagnant water and uncovered areas to become breeding grounds. With over 1.13 lakh dengue cases reported in 2025, the campaign calls for greater vigilance and preventive care.

GCPL's Managing Director, Sudhir Sitapati, emphasizes that the campaign's goal is to inspire behavioral change and promote simple preventative steps. Through storytelling, school programs, and community projects, 'Machar Hai, Mehman Nahi' aims to galvanize society against mosquito-borne diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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