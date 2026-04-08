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Debating Wildlife Control Measures in Karnataka: A Minister's Proposal

Karnataka's Minister Eshwar Khandre suggests sterilising select wildlife species to curb rising human-wildlife conflicts. A public debate is encouraged, though no decision has been made yet. The government is considering voluntary relocation of forest dwellers and establishing a sanctuary to mitigate conflicts, especially with elephants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST
Debating Wildlife Control Measures in Karnataka: A Minister's Proposal
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In response to increasing human-wildlife conflicts, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre has proposed the sterilization of specific wildlife species to manage their populations. The proposal aims to address the loss of lives and challenges posed by urbanization.

Although no decision has been reached, Khandre emphasized the necessity for public debate and intends to consult with senior officials and stakeholders. He noted that the related issue remains pending before the Supreme Court, and deliberation is still ongoing.

The minister also highlighted plans for the voluntary relocation of forest dwellers to create expanded wildlife habitats and integrate displaced individuals into mainstream society. Efforts to establish a dedicated sanctuary for elephants are underway, pending approval from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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