Modi Ramps Up BJP's Campaign in Key Bengal Strongholds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will escalate BJP's electoral efforts in West Bengal this Thursday with strategic rallies in Haldia, Asansol, and Siuri. These selected venues highlight BJP's strategy to fortify its influence in regions where the party has previously achieved substantial success, while also penetrating territories considered bastions of the ruling TMC.

According to BJP's schedule, the Prime Minister will initiate his campaign by speaking in Haldia Township at 9.30 am, followed by an event at the Polo Ground's Outdoor Stadium in Asansol at noon. His last public address will occur at Chandmari Field in Siuri at 2 pm. The rally in Haldia is critical for maintaining BJP's dominance in Purba Medinipur district, one of its strongest bases.

Modi's presence in Asansol, an industrial hub within the Paschim Bardhaman region, aims to reclaim influence in a former BJP stronghold, especially after recent losses. The rallies attempt to reinvigorate BJP's West Bengal campaign ahead of the assembly elections on April 23 and 29, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)