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Realty, Auto, and Bank Stocks Soar as RBI Maintains Status Quo

Interest rate-sensitive stocks in real estate, automobile, and banking experienced significant demand as the Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged. This decision was seen as supportive for equities amidst global uncertainties, with the BSE Sensex achieving its best trading day in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:55 IST
Realty, Auto, and Bank Stocks Soar as RBI Maintains Status Quo
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Interest rate-sensitive stocks in the real estate, automobile, and banking sectors surged as the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged. This decision was made amid uncertainty following the Iran conflict and its impact on energy, inflation, and economic growth.

The realty index jumped 6.76%, with prominent gains for Lodha Developers and Prestige Estates among others. The auto sector also saw a boost, led by a 12.65% rise for Ashok Leyland. Key banks including AU Small Finance Bank and Canara Bank also experienced noticeable upticks.

Rallying for the fifth consecutive day, the BSE Sensex rose by 3.95%, marking its best day in five years. Industry experts praised the RBI's decision as supportive for equities, anticipating that stable interest rates will sustain sales momentum for real estate and support the broader economy despite global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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