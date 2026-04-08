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Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

India has welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. New Delhi hopes this ceasefire, allowing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, will lead to lasting peace in West Asia and encourage peace efforts in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:52 IST
Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia
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In a significant development, India has extended its welcome to the two-week ceasefire pact reached between the United States and Iran, underlining its ongoing advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as vehicles for conflict resolution. The External Affairs Ministry emphasized the importance of this ceasefire in ensuring unhindered navigation and commerce flow through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The truce comes in the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes against Iran, with both Washington and Tehran agreeing on conditional terms that re-open the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil and LNG transport. This strategic move has already reflected positively on global markets, resulting in decreased crude oil prices.

India remains optimistic that this development could inspire peace efforts extending beyond West Asia, particularly in Ukraine. Meanwhile, measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the substantial Indian diaspora in the region, as per statements from the Indian embassy in Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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