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Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Deletions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targets BJP and Election Commission over large-scale voter roll deletions. Asserting that over 91 lakh names were removed, she plans to challenge it legally. Banerjee accuses BJP of manipulating rolls and intimidating voters, warning against their influence in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:58 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Deletions
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission over the significant deletion of names from the voter rolls. At rallies in Hooghly district, Banerjee claimed that nearly 91 lakh names had been struck off, following the Special Intensive Revision.

Asserting her intent to move court, Banerjee, who has previously argued in the Supreme Court, alleged that the deletion of votes was a deliberate move to undermine democracy in West Bengal. She accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process and urged the judiciary to intervene.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP was planning to manipulate voter sentiments and divide the state. She also accused the party of intimidating media outlets to skew election coverage, ensuring their narrative was promoted ahead of the polls in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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