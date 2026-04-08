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DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Voters to Reject AIADMK and BJP

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leader, called on voters in Tamil Nadu to reject the AIADMK and BJP in the April 23 Assembly election, warning that a victory for the 'Sanghi group' would lead the state towards regression. He emphasized the need for a DMK victory to ensure state development and counteract neglect from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:53 IST
DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Voters to Reject AIADMK and BJP
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent leader of the DMK, has set his sights on ensuring a decisive win against the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23. He insists that a victory for what he terms the 'Sanghi group' would steer the state into regression.

Stalin, speaking to supporters in Tiruvallur, underscored the urgency of defeating the ruling coalition to pave the way for further development under a Dravidian model government. He accused the central government of disregarding the state in budgetary allocations, underscoring DMK's commitment to fulfilling its poll promises.

The DMK leader called for relentless voter outreach efforts to secure a landmark victory for the party's candidates, assuring development across constituencies, reinforcing job creation programs, and improving education infrastructure. He reiterated commitments to enhance welfare measures, including increased financial support for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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