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Raghav Chadha: A Political Rebellion Brewing?

Following his removal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha hinted at a possible political shift. Sharing a video that suggests he start his own party, Chadha's social media activity raises questions about his future steps, hinting at a potential challenge to AAP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:54 IST
Raghav Chadha: A Political Rebellion Brewing?
Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Raghav Chadha, recently removed as deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, is fueling speculation about his next political move. On Wednesday, Chadha shared a video on social media suggesting he form a new political party, labeling the idea as 'interesting.'

Chadha's recent Instagram activity, including a post with the provocative title 'Never Outshine the Master,' appears to critique AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. His actions come after AAP accused Chadha of inadequately representing Punjab in Parliament and shying away from challenging the central government.

Since his removal, Chadha has actively defended his record, stating his commitment to raising public issues in Parliament rather than engaging in political theatrics. His response suggests a potential departure from AAP's current leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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