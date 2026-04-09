In a significant stride for space exploration, the United States celebrated a groundbreaking achievement as the Artemis II mission ventured farther into space than humanity has ever gone. The mission, involving three American and one Canadian astronaut, showcased the moon's far side, offering a serene departure from global tensions.

Contrastingly, Russia announced delays in its lunar missions, with the launches of Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30 now pushed to 2032-2036. This setback marks a notable pause in Russia's lunar exploration endeavors, stirring the historical rivalry between the two space powerhouses.

Earth witnessed its own marvels as thousands of Parakneria thysi fish defied gravity, climbing the Luvilombo Falls in the Congo Basin. Such phenomena underscore the resilience and adaptability of nature, complementing the monumental achievements unfolding in outer space.