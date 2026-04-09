Artemis II Astronauts Reflect on Historic Lunar Mission as They Prepare for Earth's Fiery Return

Four astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission, the farthest-flying human endeavor in history, are heading home from the far side of the moon. In a press conference from space, they shared the emotional rollercoaster of their journey, especially as they prepare for re-entry, described as a "fireball" into Earth's atmosphere.

The Artemis II crew, having set a record distance, will return to Earth off the Southern California coast after their lunar visit. This mission is the first of several in the Artemis program, aiming to establish a long-term U.S. moon presence. Pilot Victor Glover expressed awe at their journey, emphasizing the exciting yet daunting steps still ahead.

With future lunar missions on the horizon, the crew highlighted the significance of their achievements for upcoming astronauts. Mission specialist Christina Koch likened the Artemis program to a relay race, integral to unlocking solar system mysteries. The groundbreaking mission remains pivotal in lunar science, marking a new chapter in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)