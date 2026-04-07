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Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Get the Green Light for Regularisation

The Delhi Cabinet, led by CM Rekha Gupta, has thanked PM Modi for a new policy to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. This decision, affecting 1,511 colonies, aims to enhance infrastructure, improve living standards, and benefit 4.5 million residents, with the process now under the Delhi Revenue Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:40 IST
Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Get the Green Light for Regularisation
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In a significant development, the Delhi Cabinet, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for implementing a policy to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

This measure, impacting 1,511 colonies across the city, is set to improve the living standards of millions by providing them with greater security. Rekha Gupta highlighted that the collaborative effort between state and central governments would lead to infrastructural enhancements and a better quality of life for residents.

The Delhi government will now oversee the regularisation process, formerly managed by the Delhi Development Authority, through its Revenue Department. The initiative comes with a structured timeline and is expected to provide benefits to approximately 4.5 million people residing in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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