Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Get the Green Light for Regularisation

In a significant development, the Delhi Cabinet, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for implementing a policy to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

This measure, impacting 1,511 colonies across the city, is set to improve the living standards of millions by providing them with greater security. Rekha Gupta highlighted that the collaborative effort between state and central governments would lead to infrastructural enhancements and a better quality of life for residents.

The Delhi government will now oversee the regularisation process, formerly managed by the Delhi Development Authority, through its Revenue Department. The initiative comes with a structured timeline and is expected to provide benefits to approximately 4.5 million people residing in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)