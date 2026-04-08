Push for Delhi Villages' Ownership: Echoes of Unauthorised Colonies' Regularisation

The Delhi Panchayat Sangh has called on both the Centre and the Delhi government to award full ownership rights to villages within the national capital, similar to the approach taken for the regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies. The organisation's leader, Than Singh Yadav, emphasized this demand through a memorandum sent to several officials, advocating for similar rights under the principle of 'Gaon jaise hai, Gaon jahan tak hai'.

Yadav pointed out that granting these rights would steer the development of Delhi's villages and uphold the rights and dignity of its rural residents. The association also highlighted that villages, farmers, and rural residents have been historically deprived of such rights, and immediate action is necessary.

The Delhi Panchayat Sangh's demands include the extension of Lal Dora areas, removal of restrictive building bylaws, and development amenities such as parking, parks, and playgrounds. It also calls for improved compensation for acquired farmland, exemption from taxes, and the widening of village roads and 'phirni'.