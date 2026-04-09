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Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at Mumbai Airport

A minor fire broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to a short circuit. The blaze, confined to electrical installations, was extinguished by fire crews after three hours, with no reported injuries or airport disruptions. Quick actions ensured passenger and staff safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:02 IST
Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at Mumbai Airport
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A minor fire erupted at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening, attributed to a short circuit, officials confirmed.

The incident caused no casualties and did not disrupt airport operations, as swift firefighting measures brought the situation under control.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, detailed that the blaze originated in heavy-duty cables. Videos on social media captured the site engulfed in thick black smoke, but the fire was contained to the ground-floor electrical installations.

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