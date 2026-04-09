Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at Mumbai Airport

A minor fire erupted at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening, attributed to a short circuit, officials confirmed.

The incident caused no casualties and did not disrupt airport operations, as swift firefighting measures brought the situation under control.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, detailed that the blaze originated in heavy-duty cables. Videos on social media captured the site engulfed in thick black smoke, but the fire was contained to the ground-floor electrical installations.