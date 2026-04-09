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End of an Era: Andy Robertson Bids Farewell to Liverpool

Andy Robertson is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after a successful nine-year tenure. The Scotland captain has been instrumental in winning several titles and leaves the club with a rich legacy. His departure follows the earlier announcement of Mohamed Salah's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:44 IST
End of an Era: Andy Robertson Bids Farewell to Liverpool
Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson will be leaving Liverpool at the conclusion of the current season, as confirmed by both the club and the player himself on Thursday. Over nine years at Anfield, Robertson made 373 appearances after his transfer from Hull City in 2017, tallying 13 goals and 69 assists.

During his time with Liverpool, Robertson secured numerous honors, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups. He also contributed to victories in the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Community Shield.

Robertson expressed mixed emotions about his departure via the club's official Instagram page, emphasizing the significant impact Liverpool has had on his life and career. His announcement comes on the heels of Mohamed Salah's pending exit at season's end. Liverpool is currently ranked fifth in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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