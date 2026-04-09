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Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot, Arrests Two Operatives

In a significant operation, Punjab Police, in collaboration with central agencies, dismantled an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International terror module. The arrest of two operatives unveiled plans for potential high-impact attacks, with the recovery of grenades, IED materials, and communication devices suggesting a threat to state security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST
Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot, Arrests Two Operatives
Five hand grenades, IED material recovered from two linked to ISI-backed BKI terror module in Punjab (Photo/Punjab Police)). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive move to bolster Punjab's security, authorities announced a major success as they dismantled an ISI-affiliated Babbar Khalsa International terror module. This collaborative operation between Punjab Police and central agencies resulted in the arrest of two suspects, Akash Masih and Jablaun, from Gurdaspur, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The arrests led to the seizure of five hand grenades, state-of-the-art detonators, and various components of an improvised explosive device (IED), indicating preparations for high-scale terror activities. These entities were allegedly intended to disrupt peace across the state, hinting at a deeper conspiracy driven by foreign operatives, suggested Deputy Inspector General of Police Sandeep Goel.

Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya highlighted the operational details, revealing that the duo was apprehended near T-Point Jogowal Bedia. Their attempt to evade police netted their possession which included bags filled with explosive materials, which were successfully defused by forensic teams. An FIR has been registered as investigations continue into the network's local and international links.

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