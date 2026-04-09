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Haryana Govt Boosts Development with Rs 1,028 Cr Project Approvals

The Haryana Government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved Rs 1,028 crore for key projects across multiple departments. The High-Powered Purchase Committee meeting emphasized resource optimization, approving significant expenditures while managing savings. Projects include infrastructure improvements and initiatives within medical education and water management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:46 IST
Haryana Govt Boosts Development with Rs 1,028 Cr Project Approvals
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance development, the Haryana Government has approved procurement processes and substantial projects within several departments, totaling an investment of approximately Rs 1,028 crore. The approvals occurred during a High-Powered Purchase Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Haryana Niwas on Wednesday evening.

The committee sanctioned expenditures for initiatives involving more than 10 departments, such as the Haryana Police Housing Corporation and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Notably, the government negotiated with bidders to save around Rs 96 crore, demonstrating fiscal prudence in the deployment of allocated resources.

Chief Minister Saini expressed the administration's commitment to ensuring superior service delivery to residents, emphasizing the necessity of rigorous project monitoring to adhere to timelines and maintain quality. Additionally, procurement steps for infrastructure components and significant investments in the education and nutrition sectors signal a comprehensive development approach.

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