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Navi Mumbai International Airport Conducts Comprehensive Disaster Preparedness Drill

The Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully executed a two-day 'Multi-Agency Disaster Preparedness Exercise' to assess its readiness during crises. The event involved comprehensive plan discussions, state-of-the-art rescue demonstrations, and a 'Full-Scale Mock Drill' tackling complex scenarios like cyclones, fires, and radioactive leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:29 IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport Conducts Comprehensive Disaster Preparedness Drill
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The Navi Mumbai International Airport recently concluded a rigorous two-day exercise aimed at evaluating its disaster preparedness for potential natural and technical calamities.

Organized by the National and District Disaster Management Authorities, the drill brought together various government agencies to display high-level emergency coordination capabilities.

Activities included strategic planning discussions, specialized equipment showcases, and a 'Full-Scale Mock Drill' that tested the airport's response to simulated hazards such as cyclones and radioactive leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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