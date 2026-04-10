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Delhi's Drain Desilting Drive: A Pre-Monsoon Effort

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is undertaking a significant desilting exercise, aiming to clear 1.41 lakh metric tonnes of silt from city drains before the monsoon. With an allocated budget of Rs 36 crore, the initiative covers major and minor drains, spanning approximately 545 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:08 IST
Delhi's Drain Desilting Drive: A Pre-Monsoon Effort
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is intensifying efforts to clear 1.41 lakh metric tonnes of silt from city drains by June 30, ahead of the monsoon rains. According to officials, the initiative involves a budget of Rs 36 crore and targets 545 km of major drains over four feet wide.

As part of the annual desilting exercise, around 16% of the work has been completed with most contracts already granted. Chairman Sandeep Kapoor reports daily tracking of silt removal, aiming for timely completion. Smaller drains are tackled separately to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The drive is extensive, encompassing 40 divisions across 12 zones of the city, and incorporates a year-long target of removing 2.33 lakh metric tonnes of silt, including 793 identified major drains. Removed silt is transported to designated sites like Bhalswa and Okhla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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