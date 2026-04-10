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Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans a citywide microchipping and vaccination drive for stray dogs. A first of its kind, the initiative will involve a comprehensive census through microchipping, capturing details like age, sex, and vaccination status, supported by a Rs 20 crore allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:42 IST
Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is preparing to launch an unprecedented citywide initiative to microchip and vaccinate stray dogs. Officials announced that tenders will be issued within the next 15 days, marking the start of a comprehensive microchipping drive aimed at creating a detailed census of the stray dog population.

This groundbreaking effort will record crucial details such as age, sex, and vaccination status, alongside area and ward locations. The selected agency will manage microchip implantation, allowing each dog to have a unique identification number. The operation will involve at least 35 teams, each equipped with vehicles and necessary infrastructure, facilitating smoother monitoring and accountability procedures.

With an estimated stray dog population of eight lakh, the initiative aims to complete the microchipping of adult dogs within the year, followed by younger puppies. Furthermore, a Rs 20 crore budget has been allocated to ensure the project's success, contributing to annual vaccination drives and improved safety measures against dog bite incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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