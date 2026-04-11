Vandalism Strikes India’s First Glass Footbridge at Laxman Jhula
The country's first glass footbridge, Bajrang Setu, in Uttarakhand's Laxman Jhula area, suffered damage from vandalism. The bridge, under construction since 2022, experienced its second incident this year. Authorities are implementing CCTV measures to prevent future occurrences. Despite the damage, the bridge's multiple protective layers ensured minimal structural harm.
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The Bajrang Setu, India's first footbridge made of glass located over the Ganga river in the Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand, was vandalized, officials confirmed on Friday. The damage was inflicted by unidentified persons.
Praveen Karnawal, an Executive Engineer with the Narendranagar Construction Division, detailed preventive measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and improved lighting to avoid future incidents. The bridge is constructed with five layers of toughened glass, each measuring 12 mm in thickness.
This incident marks the second in the current year. Previously, a mishap during construction led to glass damage. The bridge, costing approximately Rs 69.20 crore, features extensive pedestrian walkways and promises resilience with its sophisticated design.
(With inputs from agencies.)