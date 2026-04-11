Kesar India's Strategic Expansion: Pioneering Future Real Estate Growth

Kesar India Limited, located in Nagpur, has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy, marking a pivotal shift towards long-term growth in the real estate sector. This strategy includes a substantial development pipeline valued at over INR 5,100 crore and a planned developable area of approximately 12.24 million sq. ft.

The company, recognized among emerging developers in Central India, is pivoting from a short-term project approach to a structured, scalable model. With this move, Kesar India aims to mitigate risks associated with land price volatility and project visibility issues.

Kesar India's future growth runway includes evaluating opportunities with an estimated GDV exceeding INR 4,000 crore. By reinforcing their land bank and focusing on strategic acquisitions, the company lays a foundation for progressive financial impacts and sustained growth.