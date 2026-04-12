Crackdown on Illegal Line Fishing in Gujarat

In a significant crackdown on illegal fishing activities, Gujarat police have seized 55 boats in the Devbhumi Dwarka district. The boats were reportedly engaged in line fishing, a practice the state has prohibited due to its detrimental environmental effects.

The operation was carried out by the special operations group (SOG) following specific intelligence inputs. The boats were discovered operating in four groups in the Okha Madhi area. Law enforcement authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the vessel owners, an official release stated.

According to the release, both line fishing and light fishing methods are banned in Gujarat. Violators face fines and other penalties under the Gujarat Fisheries (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The crackdown highlights the state's commitment to protecting marine life and enforcing sustainable fishing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)