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Crackdown on Illegal Line Fishing in Gujarat

Police in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district seized 55 boats engaged in illegal line fishing. This method, banned for its environmental harm, was discovered by the special operations group in the Okha Madhi area. Legal action has commenced against the vessels’ owners under the Gujarat Fisheries Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Devbhumidwarka | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:02 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Line Fishing in Gujarat
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In a significant crackdown on illegal fishing activities, Gujarat police have seized 55 boats in the Devbhumi Dwarka district. The boats were reportedly engaged in line fishing, a practice the state has prohibited due to its detrimental environmental effects.

The operation was carried out by the special operations group (SOG) following specific intelligence inputs. The boats were discovered operating in four groups in the Okha Madhi area. Law enforcement authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the vessel owners, an official release stated.

According to the release, both line fishing and light fishing methods are banned in Gujarat. Violators face fines and other penalties under the Gujarat Fisheries (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The crackdown highlights the state's commitment to protecting marine life and enforcing sustainable fishing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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