Tragic School Van Accident in Bihar's Nawada District

In a heartbreaking event in Bihar's Nawada district, a school van met with an accident early Monday morning, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old girl. Twenty other students sustained injuries in the incident.

The accident took place on Kamalpur road within the Govindpur police station's limits. According to Govindpur SHO Vijay Kumar, the van overturned at approximately 8 am. The injured students, aged between 8 to 10 years, were initially treated at a local primary healthcare center.

While 19 students were discharged after receiving medical attention, one remains under care at a hospital in Nawada. Investigations continue to determine the cause of the tragic accident.