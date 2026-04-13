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Tragic School Van Accident in Bihar's Nawada District

A tragic incident in Bihar's Nawada district resulted in the death of a young girl and injuries to 20 other students after their school van overturned. The accident occurred on Kamalpur road, and authorities are investigating the cause. Most injured students were treated and discharged, while probes continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:48 IST
Tragic School Van Accident in Bihar's Nawada District
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  • India

In a heartbreaking event in Bihar's Nawada district, a school van met with an accident early Monday morning, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old girl. Twenty other students sustained injuries in the incident.

The accident took place on Kamalpur road within the Govindpur police station's limits. According to Govindpur SHO Vijay Kumar, the van overturned at approximately 8 am. The injured students, aged between 8 to 10 years, were initially treated at a local primary healthcare center.

While 19 students were discharged after receiving medical attention, one remains under care at a hospital in Nawada. Investigations continue to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

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