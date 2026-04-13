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Dominican Republic Faces National Emergency Amid Torrential Rains

Torrential rains in the Dominican Republic have forced the evacuation of around 30,000 people. The rains have caused fatalities and damage across multiple provinces, prompting the president to declare a national emergency. The government aims to prioritize the preservation of life, property, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:49 IST
Dominican Republic Faces National Emergency Amid Torrential Rains
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Nearly 30,000 residents of the Dominican Republic have been forced to evacuate due to unrelenting torrential rains lashing the northern region of the country. The adverse weather, persisting for over a month, has claimed three lives, including that of a young girl, and led to significant property and infrastructure damage.

President Luis Abinader has declared a national emergency encompassing the capital and five other provinces, emphasizing the government's immediate focus on saving lives and safeguarding property and infrastructure. Authorities urge residents to avoid vulnerable areas to mitigate further risks.

Emergency Operations Center Director Juan Manuel Mendez reported that 30,500 people have been evacuated, with 14 communities isolated, 6,100 homes flooded, and roads and bridges severely impacted. The meteorological institute indicates that the rain, which has saturated the soil, is expected to persist, potentially intensifying over the weekend.

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