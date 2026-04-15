Blazing Heatwave: Andhra Pradesh on Red Alert!

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a severe heatwave warning for Wednesday, affecting multiple districts across the state. According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, high temperatures, reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius, are expected primarily in the Rayalaseema and coastal regions.

Specific districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari, face imminent heat waves. Data reveals that temperatures soared to 45 degrees Celsius in Kadapa district and hovered near these highs in several other districts such as Kurnool and Nandyal.

The APSDMA recommends residents take necessary precautions such as wearing light-colored cotton clothing and sunglasses, avoiding excessive sun exposure, and staying hydrated with water, lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water to mitigate adverse effects of the scorching weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)