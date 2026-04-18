Tankers Navigate Tense Waters: Hope Amidst Strait of Hormuz Standoff

A convoy of eight tankers was observed crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to data sources, as ship owners expressed hope for passage during a brief ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict.

This crucial corridor, involving a Very Large Crude Oil Carrier (VLCC) and other significant vessels, saw restricted movement when Iran closed the strait in response to war declarations by the U.S. and Israel.

Iran, striking a separate ceasefire agreement, has temporarily reopened the passage, offering a lifeline to Gulf oil producers reliant on the strait. However, shipping activities remain cautious due to lingering restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)